NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects in a North Collins bank robbery from last month were apprehended in Ohio.
The May 3 incident at the Community Bank branch on Main Street wasn’t their only robbery, the Sheriff’s Office said. According to them, it was one of 15.
Authorities say the suspects, who were not identified by the Sheriff’s Office, are believed to have committed bank robberies in New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Indiana.
Since it’s a multi-state investigation, this case has been turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.