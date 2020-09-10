North Collins woman charged with DWI after having BAC nearly 3.5 times the legal limit

NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 24-year-old Brooke Morley of North Collins following a crash investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they received a call on Wednesday to assist Brant Police with a hit and run incident.

Deputies performed a traffic stop at 6:50 p.m. on Bantle Road in the Village of North Collins.

They say Morley showed signs of intoxication, and she failed multiple field sobriety tests. Officials tell us her BAC level was nearly 3.5 times the legal limit.

Authorities charged Morley with aggravated DWI, DWI, and speeding.

She was released and issued appearance tickets.