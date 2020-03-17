BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Erie County has risen by four, now reaching a total of 11.

Two of the women who tested positive are in their 50s. One is currently isolated at home, while the other is hospitalized.

The other two new cases were contracted by men — one in his 30s, and another in his 40s. Both recently traveled out of state.

Anyone who was at any of the following locations at the listed times should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, coughing, shortness of breath). Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.

March 4: United Airlines Flight Eagle United from Austin to Washington, D.C. # UA6028 and from Washington, D.C. to Buffalo #UA4810

March 9: Amtrak Train 49, New York City to Buffalo with a midnight arrival

March 10: Galleria Mall in Cheektowaga

March 10, 10-11:30 a.m.: Barnes and Noble, Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst

March 10, 7-8 p.m.: Harlem Road Community Center

March 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Williamsville Library

March 11, 7-8 p.m.: Lexington Market and 7-Eleven in the Elmwood Village

March 11, 12-12:30 p.m.: Wegmans on Alberta Drive in Amherst

March 12, approximately 6:30 p.m.: Aldi on Transit Road in Depew

March 13, 7-8 p.m.: Rite Aid on North Buffalo Road in Orchard Park

March 13: Southwest Flight 2442 from Fort Lauderdale to Buffalo

Some recently traveled downstate, others outside of New York, and at least one recently came back from Italy. We know that at least some of them live in Buffalo, Clarence, Grand Island, Amherst, Elma and Orchard Park.

One of them works at Tops’ corporate headquarters in Williamsville. After last working on March 9, they are now quarantined at home. That employee had no contact with any supermarkets or warehouses.

A worker at the M&T Plaza in Buffalo is another one of the people confirmed to have coronavirus. M&T says the employee recently traveled out of state, and began experiencing flu-like symptoms before electing to self-quarantine. The worker was described as “a non-customer facing colleague.”

Outside of Erie County, two cases have been confirmed in Allegany County, and another has been confirmed in Wyoming County.

During a conference on Tuesday afternoon, Poloncarz said the county currently has less than five days’ worth of blood ready for those who need it.

Because of that, Poloncarz encouraged people to donate if possible.