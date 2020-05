ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County health officials say the number of deadly overdoses is increasing.

Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says so far this year there have been 74 suspected overdose deaths.

19 more have been confirmed.

Dr. Burstein says the county is working to figure out the different causes of death for many individuals right now.

The number of fatal overdoses in Erie County has dropped every year since 2016 when more than 300 people in the county died from a drug overdose.