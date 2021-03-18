Nursing home workers to demand changes at facilities in Getzville, Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of nursing home workers across New York will be participating in 1199SEIU’s Day of Action on Thursday.

Locally, the day will include informational pickets at Weinberg Campus in Getzville and Ellicott Center for Rehabilitation in Buffalo. Employees are demanding changes to the way these facilities are run.

Workers like Samira McClure, a certified nursing assistant at Ellicott Center, want to see a minimum number of care hours per resident.

“I don’t see how management expects one nurse and one aide to run an entire rehab floor with 37 patients,” McClure says. “Many of those residents are two assist and some require one to one care.”

Earlier this month, the New York State Assembly passed a number of bills, including one that requires operators to invest a minimum of 70 percent of their revenue into resident care, 1199SEIU says. They say that includes 40 percent on staffing.

“We show up and do our jobs,” Darlene Gates, a home health aide at Weinberg Campus, says. “We are asking to be brought up to industry standards, just like the other homes in our areas. We

want to feel appreciated for the work we do to care for our residents and right now we don’t

have a contract.”

Pickets will take place at Weinberg Campus (2700 N. Forest Rd., Getzville) and Ellicott Center for Rehabilitation (200 7th St., Buffalo) from 2-4 p.m.