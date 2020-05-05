NYS health officials trying to visit a different nursing home each day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein is sharing more details about a statewide push to investigate the high number of nursing home deaths related to COVID-19.

Burstein says the New York State Department of Health is trying to visit a different nursing home each day.

Workers will test all residents and staff to make sure no one is positive. Along with making sure everyone is healthy, the state will also make sure the nursing homes have the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect themselves and have strategies to relocate anyone who tests positive in the future.

Dr. Burstein says the process has already started. The goal in Erie County is to visit six nursing homes each week.

This program is in place for the entire western New York region, including Monroe County.