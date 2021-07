ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities are looking for help finding a missing Angola woman.

On Tuesday afternoon, New York State police were contacted by Seneca Nation of Indians Marshals about 45-year-old Gina Baca.

Anyone with information on Baca’s whereabouts can call (585) 344-6200.

