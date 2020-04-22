NYSCOPBA reports two separate attacks on officers at Wende Correctional

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB)–The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) is reporting officers at the Wende Correctional Facility suffered injuries in two separate attacks at the facility.

An inmate punched an officer several times in the head and face as the officer passed by when making rounds in the facility on April 7 just before 6:30 p.m.

The NYSCOPBA says additional staff responded, and they used OC Spray on the inmate with no effect.

The officer who was originally attacked, along with two other officers, grabbed the inmate in a body hold and forced him to the ground.

According to officials, the inmate was sent to a special housing unit after mechanical restraints were used to remove the inmate from the area.

The initially attacked officer suffered a broken nose, and another officer received a small cut on his hand.

Both received treatment from outside hospitals and have since been released.

Two other officers received treatment from facility staff and remained on duty.

Staff at Wende say they observed an inmate becoming disruptive in his cell on April 15 at 10:35 a.m.

Officials tell us the inmate said he was going to hurt himself.

The inmate struck the officer in the face, breaking his glasses after mechanical restraints were taken off the inmate so he could be frisked for contraband when they removed him from his cell to be taken for observation, according to NYSCOPBA.

With the assistance of two other officers, the inmate was taken to the ground.

They reapplied the mechanical restraints as the inmate struggled with officers on the floor.

Three officers were exposed to blood, and two were injured during the incident, according to officials.

All officers were treated and released after going to an outside hospital.

“Even as the state deals with this pandemic, assaults on staff and contraband continue to occur inside our state prisons. Our members are on the front line risking their health and safety every day and we should not lose sight of the fact that attacks on staff are still occurring and inmates continue to attempt to smuggle drugs in through mailed packages. I am extremely thankful that the officers that were attacked in the two assaults were not seriously injured. ” said Mark Deburgomaster , Western Region Vice President.

