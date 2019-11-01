Thousands of NYSEG and National Grid customers dealing with power outages

The wind has definitely gotten very powerful over the last couple of hours.

Light poles at the Eastern Hills Mall are swaying, just a pretty good idea of how powerful the wind is.

This has left thousands without power across Western New York, including more than 1,300 in the northtowns.

About an hour ago, an entire stretch of Transit Road, including businesses and traffic lights, were completely in the dark.

This stretch of Transit Road near the Eastern Hills Mall is without power. The wind is definitely starting to pick up here in the northtowns. pic.twitter.com/koJTAhwRtN — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) November 1, 2019

Earlier in the day, wind wasn’t too much of a factor but rain definitely was.

Some streets in the Williamsville area were flooded leaving drivers and pedestrians to have to navigate that.

High wind and flooding warnings have been issued in multiple counties in Western New York.

NYSEG and National Grid have crews working to restore power.

To see the latest outages and estimated time of restoration visit NYSEG or National Grid.

Viewer Belle sent us this video of people narrowly escaping a tree falling as they were walking on Jersey Street in Buffalo: