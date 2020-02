BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Power outages south of Buffalo are starting to decrease, but as of 6:30 a.m., more than 600 NYSEG customers are still in the dark.

Most of the outages exist in the areas of Boston, Concord and Colden. Earlier this morning, the amount of customers without power was about four times what it is now.

NYSEG estimates that power will be restored for most people by 9 a.m.