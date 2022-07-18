BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police are looking for help finding a man who went missing while out for a run.

Joseph Cione, 20, began his run on Boston State Road in Boston on Sunday around 9 a.m. He never returned home.

When last seen, Cione was wearing a cream-colored sweatshirt, orange knit hat, gray sweatpants and white Under Armour sneakers. He’s 5’8″, 150 lbs. and has brown hair, blue eyes, a goatee and a mustache.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call State police at (585) 344-6200.