COLDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police say a wild emu of unknown origin was causing trouble in Colden last week.
This past Wednesday, the animal was reported to be chasing people and causing traffic issues. In response, State police out of Boston tried to capture it and find its owner, to no avail.
Eventually, authorities say it was fatally shot.
“Emus are not a protected or endangered class of animal; they are considered agriculture like a horse or cow,” State police said.
In the effort to find where the animal came from, State police say they worked with the DEC, SPCA Serving Erie County, Buffalo Zoo and local farms.
