UPDATE:

Haileigh Roberts has been located. She’s safe and has been returned to her guardians, the Sheriff’s Office said.

ORIGINAL:

HOLLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding a missing teenager last seen on Olean Road in the Town of Holland.

Haileigh Roberts, 13, is 5’2″ and 140 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. When she was last seen, Haileigh was wearing a white long-sleeved shirt with a black design, dark sweatpants and white shoes, according to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.

Officials say Haileigh is believed to be endangered and may need medical attention. In addition to that, they say “she is believed to be with an unknown male and may have traveled to Corning.”

She was last seen Tuesday morning around 10:30. Anyone with information that could help her be found is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903.