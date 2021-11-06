Oishei Children’s Hospital holds its first vaccine clinic for 5 to 11 year-olds

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of kids as young as five in Buffalo are rolling up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Oishei Children’s Hospital teamed up with the Erie County Department of Health to hold its first pop up clinic for 5 to 11 year-olds. The hospital says around 250 kids received their first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The hospital provided coloring books for the kids and therapy dogs to help them feel more comfortable throughout the process.

Chief medical officer Stephen Turkovich says since the start of the pandemic, almost 200 kids have been admitted to Oishei Children’s Hospital. He’s hoping that vaccinating this latest age group will prevent future admissions.

“The decision to have your child vaccinated is a difficult one. You know this is a new vaccine and I know parents are concerned with it being new,” he said. “I always tell parents what I would do as a parent myself, and so the number one reason why I got my two boys vaccinated this past Wednesday was to protect them. We talk about COVID-19 being an adult disease but it does effect the kids.”

Daemen College is also doing its part to offer kids the chance to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Just this Friday, the college held a vaccine clinic for 5-11 year-olds. They say around 100 kids received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.