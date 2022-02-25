BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Old Erie County Hall will be illuminated blue and gold in support of Ukraine.

The 92 Franklin Street building will be lit each night for the next week to show the county’s support for the people of Ukraine.

“The unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine as ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin is an attack on all democracies. Buffalo and Erie County are the home of many proud Ukrainian-Americans, said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. The people of our community are proud to stand with Ukraine, and to show our united support, last night Old County Hall was bathed in the Ukrainian flag’s colors and will remain so for the next week.”

Several landmarks around New York State will also be illuminated for Ukraine, Governor Hochul announced Friday.