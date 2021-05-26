Olean man accused of stabbing, beating and strangling woman in Town of Collins

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Olean man has been indicted on charges of strangulation, assault, attempted murder and attempted assault.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Gabriel Melkioty tried to kill a woman by stabbing her multiple times with a pocket knife. He’s also accused of beating her and strangling her to the point of unconsciousness.

Prosecutors say this happened on March 31 in the Town of Collins. According to them, Melkioty left the home and the victim woke up some time after the incident. They say she then called 911 and was taken to ECMC to be treated.

Melkioty will be back in court on July 27. He’s being held on $250,000 bail, and an order of protection has been issued on behalf of the victim.

If convicted of all the charges, Melkioty could spend up to 25 years in prison.

