Olean man faces drug charges following traffic stop in the Town of Concord

CONCORD, N.Y. (WIVB)–An Olean man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop on Friday night in the Town of Concord.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped 39-year-old, Samuel McKenney, for an unregistered vehicle at 9:40 p.m. along the southbound section of Route 219.

According to the deputy, McKenney’s license is suspended, and he’s on parole.

The deputy arrested McKenney and found 28 grams of cocaine on him.

He’s charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and concealing/destroying evidence.

McKenney is also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Officials say he is awaiting arraignment at the Erie County Holding Center.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.