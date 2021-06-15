One hurt when train, car collide in Town of Evans

TOWN OF EVANS, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday night, a car and a train collided in the Town of Evans, leading to one person needing hospital care.
The crash happened around 8:42 p.m., and police were investigating for hours.
The one person who was injured needed to be taken from the scene via Mercy Flight. It’s not clear what kind of condition they’re in.
