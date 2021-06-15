One hurt when train, car collide in Town of Evans

Erie County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF EVANS, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday night, a car and a train collided in the Town of Evans, leading to one person needing hospital care.

The crash happened around 8:42 p.m., and police were investigating for hours.

The one person who was injured needed to be taken from the scene via Mercy Flight. It’s not clear what kind of condition they’re in.

MORE | 6 homes, 5 garages damaged after fire starts in Kenmore

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories