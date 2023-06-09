EVANS, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead following an early morning structure fire Friday, according to the Town of Evans Police Department.

At approximately 1:24 a.m., multiple fire departments, along with Evans Police, responded to the scene of a two-story dwelling on Bennett Road that, authorities say, had heavy fire conditions.

According to authorities, a victim was found deceased inside the structure as emergency personnel worked to extinguish the fire. A cat was also found deceased in the structure.

The structure, authorities say, contained individual apartments and was heavily damaged. The structure will be demolished due to the damage.

The identity of the deceased victim is not being released at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation.