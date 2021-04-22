One person dead after three-vehicle involved crash in Newstead

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead after an accident involving three vehicles in the Town of Newstead Thursday morning.

The Erie County Sheriff’s office confirms one driver was killed and the two other drivers sustained no-life threatening injuries. No other details have been released yet.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. on Maple Road near Koepsel Road in Newstead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.