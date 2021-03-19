One quarter of Erie County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just over one-fourth of Erie County has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Erie County Department of Health made this announcement on Friday, providing the exact figure as 25.3 percent.

That’s 232,860 people in the county who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, as of Thursday.

13.5 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated. Specifically, that’s 123,872 people.

