One suspect charged, another identified in Springville stolen truck incident

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person has been charged and another was identified after a vehicle was stolen from a store in Springville.

According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, a truck was stolen from a Country Fair store on January 27.

On Monday, Buffalo resident Jennifer Broad, 43, was charged with grand larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The second suspect, who was identified as 42-year-old Steven Remington, of Otto, has not been formally charged yet. He was found to be in police custody in Ohio related to a separate stolen vehicle incident in Cleveland.

The Sheriff’s Office is waiting until Remington is returned to Erie County before he can be formally charged.

Since Broad’s arrest, she has been released on appearance tickets, but the truck — a brown, 2011 Ford F-150, is still missing.