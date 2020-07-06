Open auto bureaus in Erie County to resume learner’s permit testing on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns held a conference announcing the Auto Bureau’s next step in its reopening plan.

On Wednesday, July 8, the Erie County Auto Bureau will resume learner’s permit testing for Class D and commercial driver’s licenses at its four open locations.

Here are the locations of the open auto bureaus:

Southgate Plaza (950 Union Road, West Seneca)

Sheridan Plaza (2309 Eggert Road, Tonawanda)

Rath Building (95 Franklin Street, Buffalo)

Urbandale Plaza (2090 George Urban Boulevard, Depew)

