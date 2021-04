BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Since there’s still snow on the ground over at Elma Meadows Golf Course, Erie County is postponing the opening date for that and Grover Cleveland Golf Course.

Instead, the two courses are now scheduled to open on Monday, April 26, as long as they’re suitable for play.

GOLF COURSE UPDATE:

With the weather in the last few days and the forecast for this weekend, we are once again postponing the opening of Elma Meadows & Grover Cleveland Golf Courses.

We hope to be open Monday April 26th if course conditions progress.

Check back for updates. pic.twitter.com/V5nIbZaEVl — Erie County Parks (@ErieCountyParks) April 22, 2021