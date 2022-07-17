ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police are working to put together the pieces after ten cars were stolen from a West Herr dealership Saturday night in Orchard Park.

Five of the ten stolen vehicles have been recovered without any damage as of 11 a.m. Sunday, according to a West Herr spokesperson.

It’s expected the remaining vehicles will be recovered soon.

“We would like to thank local authorities and law enforcement for their quick assistance in this matter,” a spokesperson said.

Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to contact their local police department.