ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police are working to put together the pieces after ten cars were stolen from a West Herr dealership Saturday night in Orchard Park.
Five of the ten stolen vehicles have been recovered without any damage as of 11 a.m. Sunday, according to a West Herr spokesperson.
It’s expected the remaining vehicles will be recovered soon.
“We would like to thank local authorities and law enforcement for their quick assistance in this matter,” a spokesperson said.
Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to contact their local police department.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.