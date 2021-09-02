20 tons of chicken wings arrive at Highmark Stadium for the National Buffalo Wing Festival

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The National Buffalo Wing Festival is set to take place Saturday and Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Twenty tons of wings will be used for this weekend’s event.

The last time the National Buffalo Wing Festival took place was in 2019 at Sahlen Field, they took a year off for COVID. Festival officials say there are not only tons of wings, but there’s tons of space for social distancing.

“You can take your wings and eat down on the field,” said Festival Founder Drew Cerza. “We’ll have about 500 chairs set up on the far end zone so people can sit down and relax. We’ll have bistro tables or you can sit down on the field. It’s fantastic. You can bring your food and enjoy your time on the field.”

The festival features chicken wings from 21 different restaurants some are local and some are from out of town. Double Dub’s from Wyoming is hoping Western New Yorkers fall in love with their Garlic Alfredo wings

“The Garlic Alfredo wing is a cream-based sauce. It’s really, really good,” said Trent Weitzel of Double Dub’s in Wyoming. “That’s kind of what we sell the most of back in Wyoming.”

