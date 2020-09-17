3 more cases of COVID-19 found in Orchard Park CSD

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the Orchard Park Central School District, bringing the total to four.

The first case in the district, which was connected to the Middle School, was reported on Tuesday.

In another letter to families, School Superintendent Matthew McGarrity says two more cases were found at Windom Elementary, and one was found at Orchard Park High School.

The person in the high school poses no risk to the community, McGarrity says. They were last on campus this past Thursday.

The two from the elementary school were last present this past Friday. They have been isolated and their close contacts are being identified.

