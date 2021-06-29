4K for Cancer crew makes pit stop in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — 28 young runners and bikers are traveling 4500 miles across the United States for Cancer research. 4K for Cancer gives back to the Ulman Foundation, supporting young people impacted by the disease.

The runners and riders began their journey in Baltimore, just over a week ago. By August 3rd they plan to make it to San Francisco.

One of the group’s pit stops was St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, in Orchard Park. The church has been involved with the Ulman foundation’s 4k for Cancer the past five years.

Church members helped refuel the crew with some Buffalo staples. “It was amazing,” said Oregon biker, Jonathan Haberman. “The wings were on par.”

The church provided a space to prepare for the group to prepare for the the next leg of their journey. “Sleep, shower, charge your phone, work on your bike,” said Haberman.

Just as they were ready to step off, with their laces tied and tires pumped, participants took a moment of pause to reflect on who they doing this for. “My grandma had lung cancer maybe four years back. I mean we all kind of saw it coming, but that was a tough time,” said Haberman.

“When you hear the stories behind why they are running and why they are trying to raise money, it is very inspirational,” said Dr. Scott G. Isaksen, President of The Creative Problem Solving Group. “And to hear it from our youth, all over the United States, it really is heart warming.”

Each mile bringing them one step closer to finding a cure. “There are people out there who still need support for what they’re going through and that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Haberman. “Give them that support.”