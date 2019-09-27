Erie County Sheriff’s deputy found guilty of assault at 2017 Bills tailgate

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County Sheriff’s Deputy has been found guilty of assaulting a man attending a Buffalo Bills game two seasons ago.

Kenneth Achtyl was charged with assault, official misconduct, and falsifying records. He was convicted Friday on three counts. One note from court: Achtyl was found guilty of reckless assault, not intentional assault. All are misdemeanor charges.

Nicholas Belsito, a University at Buffalo student at the time, was left injured with a bloody face after his arrest.

A widely-viewed video, in which both Achtyl and Belsito appear, was at the center of this trial.

Dec. 3 2017

The Bills hosted the New England Patriots on a Sunday which ended with a 23 – 3 home loss. When asked about that day’s tailgate parties, a deputy testified this week that the atmosphere was “the worst one that I had ever been to.”

That deputy was wearing the body camera which recorded video of the parking lot incident. WARNING: This video contains strong language and graphic content.

Video of the incident depicts Belsito swearing at Achtyl, who then takes off after him. What happens next isn’t captured on the body cam video. However, other evidence presented over the course of the trial showed Belsito being hit in the face with Achtyl’s baton.

Belsito testified that Achtyl grabbed him by his sweatshirt and held his baton to his neck before ramming him into the Ford Explorer.

“I didn’t think (swearing) would be a reason for him to come after me,” Belsito said in court.

Achtyl’s defense did get Belsito to admit he didn’t fully comply with other orders deputies gave him as he was being taken into custody.

Prosecutors: “The curse is what set off anger and rage in the defendant.” Closing arguments are complete. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) September 27, 2019

Achtyl did not take the stand is his own defense. Since he was charged in May, he has since remained on administrative leave from the sheriff’s office.

Achtyl is one of three deputies sued earlier this month by a Cattaraugus County man for using excessive force during a 2018 traffic stop in Springville.

Sheriff Tim Howard has just commented on the Achtyl verdict. It’s apparent that there is a disconnect between the sheriff’s office and the district attorney’s office here. pic.twitter.com/AsYA6dVQ2h — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) September 27, 2019

Belsito was initially charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental administration after the incident. Those charges were later dropped.

Achtyl offered no comment upon leaving court.