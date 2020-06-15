An early look at summer day camp and youth sports in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Another one of Erie County’s largest towns is about to move forward with a smaller more distant version of summer day camp.

We went to Orchard Park to hear what’s planned for summer day camp and little league.

The good news in Orchard Park will begin two weeks from today, and they’ll get to use the brand new community center for it, but it will be smaller in part because of COVID distancing requirements.

State Senator Chris Jacobs delivered some masks disinfectant and thermometers, all of which will be used daily for just over 100 kids instead of the usual capacity of 500.

Over the weekend, Governor Cuomo also gave the green light for certain non-contact youth sports to begin July 6. Sports like baseball, softball, and gymnastics.

The July 6 start comes almost a week after what could be the start of Phase 4 in Western New York.