Bills fans say team didn’t disappoint in win against the Packers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills fans say the atmosphere at Highmark Stadium was loud and filled with excitement, plus this is only the beginning.

“It was a great show up for a pre-season game. I can’t wait for the opener. Everyone back at the stadium again, it’s been a while so it’s going to be great,” said Bills fan Ryan Chwojdak.

Last season, because of COVID-19 restrictions, fans were not allowed to attend most home games. When they were let in for the playoffs capacity was limited.

“It was kind of sad, just because of how good we were,” said Bills fan Patrick Tan. “It was just sad we couldn’t see everyone blossom into how everyone was.”

Now, fans say they’re looking forward to things being relatively normal, this time around. And they’re expecting the Bills to crush it.

“Feeling the crowd, seeing the players come out, rooting and cheering let’s go Buffalo! It was awesome!”



Bills fans are pumped with how the @BuffaloBills have been playing so far, and it’s only the beginning. 🏈



I’ll have a LIVE report with fan reaction at 6 on @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/acqPfV5XlO — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) August 28, 2021

“I really enjoyed myself, it was awesome, so much fun. It’s nice to see all the fans get out,” added Tiara Boyd.

“It was great. I loved seeing all the players play. It was a good time, Finn Campbell said. “It was a great experience seeing everyone back here. It was a great atmosphere today,” Tan said.

Fans say they weren’t at all surprised to see the Bills beat the Packers and they can’t wait for what’s next.

“It’s amazing and that’s just a pre-season game. It’s going to get real loud in there. It was almost full-capacity and that’s just a preseason game. Really looking forward to it,” said Bills fan Dan Kelley.

The Bills kick off their season against the Steelers at Highmark Stadium in just about two weeks.