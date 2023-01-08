ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo bills fans continue to rally behind Damar Hamlin and come Sunday that will be in the form of a tailgate.

Madeline Hall is a Buffalo Bills super fan and was at the Bengals game.

“When do you see Bills Mafia fans praying with Bengals fans? I mean, they’re going to make a movie about this,” Madeline Hall, owner, BFS Brand. “It was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

She stood in disbelief as Bill’s Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. And like all members of Bills Mafia, this small business owner looked for a way to help.

“We were able to secure a caterer and do a hundred meals to the ICU and his family right away,” said Hall.

With the help of the Thurman Thomas Foundation, Hall was able to get meals to the staff of the Cincinnati hospital where Hamlin was receiving care. And as the Bills gear up to play for the first time since that scary Monday night she’s back at it again.

Through her BFS Brand with Gameday Hospitality, a special tailgate will benefit Hamlin’s chasing M’s Foundation.

“We’re doing $5 of ticket sales going straight to his charity, if you get a group tent, $50 is going to that,” added Hall. “And we’ve already had four people, five people do the group tent right away. I’ll be giving a portion of my proceeds back to his charity as well.”

On top of all-inclusive food, drinks and music from DJ Stone — Buffalo Red Zone Tailgaters can join a group prayer.

Two familiar tailgating faces say Sunday’s game is all about coming together.

“We were praying for Damar, now we’re playing for Damar,” added Hall. “So that’s what it’s all about here in Buffalo.”

Hall told us more than 200 tickets for that tailgate tomorrow have already been sold.

