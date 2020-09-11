Bills gearing up for Week 1 against the New York Jets at Bills Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Bills are gearing up for week one against the New York Jets.

And of course, like everything this year – so much is different, including expectations for the Bills.

They’re the highest they’ve been in decades.

There’s so much hype around this team because of not only the same guys they have back but also the newcomers.

Earlier in the week GM Brandon Beane said until they win the division, he won’t consider this franchise back on track and that mindset trickles down to everyone here at One Bills Drive.

“I mean the expectation for everybody, the job that we are put here to do is to try and win a Super Bowl I think that’s what our minds are set on. At the same time, we’re taking it one game at a time. We’re worried about the New York Jets and we can’t look forward to week two or week three or week 17 for that matter and win an AFC title but obviously playoff-caliber is our standard here, we want to make it to the playoffs because once you make it to the playoffs everybody’s got a chance and to have a home playoff game is gonna be huge so Beane was right he said that but at the same time it’s one game at a time but ultimately I think everybody here will say that our goal is to win a Super Bowl,” QB Josh Allen said.

