Bills giving season ticket holders opt-out opportunity while maintaining seniority and seat location for 2021

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–For now, the Buffalo Bills will not be charging or taking any additional season ticket payments until guidelines for returning to New Era Field are established.

Officials say that in a reduced capacity scenario, seat locations and availability for season ticket members could be adjusted.

Additionally, all season ticket members will have the opportunity to opt-out of their season ticket commitment for this season with an option to return for the 2021 season, while maintaining their account seniority and seat location.

The Bills announced an email with opt-out information will be sent in the coming days.

“As we navigate this unprecedented offseason, we recognize that there may be questions about the upcoming season and we are working diligently on guidelines that will provide a safe environment at New Era Field. We appreciate your patience and understanding and we will remain in contact with you in the days and weeks ahead,” VP of Ticket Sales & Service said.

Season ticket holders with any questions or concerns are asked to contact their account representative.

Assemblyman Sean Ryan, who called for the Bills to allow season ticket holders to skip the 2020 season without penalty last week, had this to say today regarding the announcement:

“I thank the Buffalo Bills organization for working so quickly to respond to my letter regarding season ticket holders. The plan announced today will ensure season ticket holders retain their account seniority and seat location while protecting everyone’s health and safety. I look forward to further details regarding the upcoming NFL season.

Most importantly, Go Bills!”

