ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills home opener against the Tennessee Titans is on Monday. Information on changing traffic patterns is listed below.

Abbott Road

The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium will close at 2:15 p.m. to north and southbound traffic. It will remain closed until after the game.

Lots 2, 3 and the Camper and the Bus & Limo lots will be accessible from Route 20a.

Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Route 20.

Routh 20a (Big Tree Road)

Before the conclusion of the game, Route 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound.

Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.

Stadium lots

All stadium lots open at 3:15 p.m.

Drivers are asked to not park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

For a map of the stadium and parking lots click here.