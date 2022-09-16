ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills home opener against the Tennessee Titans is on Monday. Information on changing traffic patterns is listed below.

Abbott Road

  • The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium will close at 2:15 p.m. to north and southbound traffic. It will remain closed until after the game.
  • Lots 2, 3 and the Camper and the Bus & Limo lots will be accessible from Route 20a.
  • Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Route 20.

Routh 20a (Big Tree Road)

  • Before the conclusion of the game, Route 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound.
  • Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.

Stadium lots

  • All stadium lots open at 3:15 p.m.
  • Drivers are asked to not park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

For a map of the stadium and parking lots click here.

