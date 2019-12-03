Bills to honor 1970 St. Bonaventure Final Four team before Ravens game Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Before Sunday’s game at New Era Field against the Ravens, the Bills and Pegula Sports & Entertainment will honor members of the 1970 St. Bonaventure Men’s Basketball Team that made it to the Final Four.

Coach Larry Weise and nine former players (Gene Fahey, Matt Gantt, Greg Gary, Paul Grys, Paul Hoffman, Bill Kalbaugh, Mike Kull, Dave Tepas, and Vic Thomas) will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their run.

“This is a special year for the Bills organization, as we celebrate our 60th season and the 100th season of the National Football League. We’re proud to also join St. Bonaventure in celebration of its 100th basketball season, as we begin this partnership together,” PSE’s Senior VP of Business Development Dan Misko said.

The celebration will also welcome St. Bonaventure as an official education partner with the Buffalo Bills.