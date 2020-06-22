Blasdell teen facing drug charges after premise check at Chestnut Ridge

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Blasdell teen is facing drug charges following an after-hours premise check at Chestnut Ridge.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says at 10:12 p.m. on Saturday, a deputy observed 19-year-old Ryan Hess in a vehicle in the main parking lot of the park and spoke with him.

According to the deputy, there was a strong odor of marijuana, and they could see a green leafy substance in the cabin of the vehicle.

The deputy searched the vehicle and found “molly” as well as drug paraphernalia. Also discovered were three bottles of alcohol and concentrated cannabis.

The Sheriff’s Office says three minors were in the vehicle with Hess and were turned over to their parents.

Authorities charged Hess with felony criminal possession of a hallucinogenic substance, misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance, three misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and a violation for unlawful possession of marijuana.

Hess was released on appearance tickets for Orchard Park Court.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.