Bone marrow drive brings community together in support of a West Seneca toddler

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Neighbors got together Saturday to help out one of their own.

Dozens gathered in Orchard Park to support Jack Fadeley, a toddler in West Seneca who was rushed to Oishei Children’s Hospital in September after a respiratory virus and an ear infection took a turn for the worse.

Doctors had to put the jack on a ventilator to give his lungs a rest. Now he needs a bone marrow transplant.

At Saturday’s drive, people stopped by to see if they were eligible to donate.

“Getting the word out, so that is what we’re really trying to do. We’re trying to get the numbers up, the higher the numbers the better percentages of him getting a cure,” said Jason Illg, a former neighbor.

There are several different ways to donate bone marrow. The entire process is non-invasive and can save lives — not just for Jack, but for people all around the country.