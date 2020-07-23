Buffalo Bills offer season ticket members option to apply money paid as account credit or refund

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, fans watch during the second half of an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills have informed county officials they will not use an early and one-time opt-out clause to terminate their lease at New Era Field. The team’s decision, sent in a letter to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, was considered a formality, but in no way rules out the possibility of the Bills one day playing at new facility in downtown Buffalo. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–In a letter sent to Buffalo Bills season ticket members Thursday, the Bills Ticket Office announced they are giving members the option to apply any money paid toward their 2020 season tickets as an account credit or refund.

“We are still in the process of planning for the possibility of a limited amount of spectators being able to attend games for the 2020 season,” a spokesperson for the Bills said. “We understand that guidelines have continued to evolve in our state and we will maintain communication with the NFL and state and local government agencies to establish policies and procedures to create and maintain the safest possible environment should spectators be permitted.”

Members that apply money as an account credit will have exclusive access to 2020 single-game ticket sales for available seats if fans are permitted, according to the Bills.

The organization says they will have multiple single-game ticket sales throughout the season once the capacity is determined.

Seating locations may change each game, capacity in the stadium will be reduced, and all members may not be able to purchase tickets for every game they want to attend in any limited spectator scenario, the Bills said.

Tickets resold to date through NFL Ticket Exchange by Ticketmaster, StubHub, or SeatGeek will be canceled, and the purchaser will be refunded.

Thank you for your continued support and patience through this unprecedented offseason.



