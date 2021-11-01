Buffalo man accused of stealing from Orchard Park Kohl’s store

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man who had two previous felony convictions and 11 outstanding warrants was accused of stealing from the Orchard Park Kohls store.

On Saturday afternoon, Orchard Park police received a call from the Koh’ls store on Amelia Drive. They say Darrell Harge, 36, filled a shopping cart with merchandise and then left without paying for it.

According to employees, Harge started putting the merchandise into an awaiting vehicle. Police say that when he was confronted by store employees, he ignored them, finished loading the vehicle and then left.

Later, Harge and the merchandise were found in Buffalo, Orchard Park police say. According to officers, Harge and all of the merchandise were still in the vehicle.

Harge was charged with grand larceny. After his arraignment, he was taken to the Erie County Holding Center. Harge will have a felony hearing in Orchard Park at a later date.