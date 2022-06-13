ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — They lost everything. Everything — that is — but their ability to bounce back.

The catering business Buffalo’s Best Catering by Kim reopened this past week, after losing their home base to a fire back in February.

“We lost everything. They had to demolish the building that evening. They couldn’t contain the fire,” Kim Hammerl, owner of the business, said. “We’re not sure exactly what started it, but we know it was not the kitchen for sure.”

The fire caused $250,000 in damages, and the building had to be demolished that night.

Their business had been on hold since February while they looked for a place to cook.

“We had been on a hard, long search to find a new place and we realized we needed a lot,” Hammerl said, “Our kitchen was big with a large hood and we couldn’t find that.”

But with the help from her staff, the community, and even competitors now the business is back and ready to be bigger than ever.

“Everybody was trying to help us find a place,” Hammerl said. “It was really nice to know you had that support behind you.”

With the company opening this past Friday, they want people to know that they can serve even more plates per hour due to the size of their new kitchen. They are unsure on what the plan will be for their Abbott Road place now, but they’re excited to serve the community that helped them bounce back.

For more information on what Buffalo’s Best Catering’s packages look like, you can find more information at this link.