The Town of Orchard Park has now banned any new development projects with drive-thrus in a specific area of the town.

News 4’s Shannon Smith caught up with a local business owner who says he’s fighting back.

The town board passed the resolution last night, which says no businesses with a drive-thru can be built in the architectural overlay district.



That’s where Ray Miranda’s land is and it’s where he’s been fighting to build a Tim Hortons.