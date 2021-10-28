Carjacking and robberies at Quaker Crossing in Orchard Park; police caught one suspect and is now searching for another

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Orchard Park Police are searching for a person who was involved in two robberies and a carjacking this week at the Quaker Crossing Shopping Center in Orchard Park this week.

The incidents happened two days in a row. The first one happened on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. Two men were at Target and allegedly stole items from an electronics case and then ran out an emergency exit.

The next day, just before 7 p.m. the men allegedly went into Kohl’s and started hiding items on their person.

One of the men left the store, went into the parking lot and carjacked a woman who was with her children. Police say the suspect told the woman he would kill her. He drove away and then crashed the car on Lake Avenue and fled the scene. Police are still looking for him.

They did catch up with the other suspect, who was still at the Kohl’s leaving in a different vehicle. He was charged with attempted larceny and conspiracy.

Police say, he was then was released after he was charged, because of bail reform. . Anyone with information is asked to call Orchard Park Police at (716) 662-6444.