Prepare yourself for traffic, ticket and tailgate changes at Bills home opener

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals kick off Sunday afternoon at 1, at New Era Field.

TRAFFIC/TRAVEL

  • 7:45 a.m. – Abbott Road closes to vehicle traffic between the entrance to Lot 4 and Lot 2
  • 9:00 a.m. – New Era Field parking lots open. 
  • 11:30 a.m. – Stadium gates open
  • 3:30 p.m. – Route 20a will be closed to WB traffic from Abbott Road to the Route 219 overpass.  All vehicles leaving the stadium and private lots along Rte. 20A must travel east.
  • 2 lanes of Skyway OPEN on game day

TAILGATE

  • Fans arriving by limo and bus will no longer be allowed to tailgate next to their vehicles in the bills stadium lot
  • This rule does not apply to private lots
  • Fans are encouraged to head to Tailgate Village

MOBILE TICKETING

  • Bar code changes every 15 seconds
  • Screen shots or photos of ticket will NOT work
  • Download your ticket to Apple Wallet to save time
  • Use My One Buffalo or Bills Mobile App

