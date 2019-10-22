Cheektowaga woman wins supermarket sweep contest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — You probably remember the show Supermarket Sweep. One Cheektowaga woman will get to experience something like that this Saturday.

Tops announced that Ellie Hurst will get five minutes to run through the aisles of the Tops store on Southwestern Blvd. and claim whatever she can fit into a single shopping cart.

Hurst was the lucky winner of a drawing. The funds raised through this contest are helping complete the new Community Activity Center in Orchard Park.

So far, the center is about 40 percent finished. When it’s done, the center will house recreation activities for seniors and a gym.

It’s expected to open in January.