Closure of MACC’s emergency department extended to end of January

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been a couple months since Catholic Health announced the temporary closure of the emergency department at Mercy Ambulatory Care Center (MACC) in Orchard Park. Now, Mercy Hospital is extending that closure.

When the original closure was enacted on November 9, it was done in an effort to concentrate resources on resuming full services at Mercy Hospital’s main emergency room.

Now, cases of COVID-19 are surging and hospital staff are testing positive, too. Because of this, the closure of MACC’s emergency department has been extended to the end of January. Cardiac rehabilitation services at the Orchard Park site will remain temporarily suspended, too.

Other outpatient services have remained open, and will continue as scheduled.

