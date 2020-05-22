Drive-by birthday parade for young boy battling cancer being held Saturday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Seven-year-old Desmond has been battling leukemia for the past year, and his mom, Meghan, wants to make sure this birthday is special even during a pandemic.

Organizers say they will be holding a drive-by birthday parade for Desmond, and he and his mother want to give back.

For every car that drives by Desmond in the parade, he and his mother will donate to pediatric cancer organizations directly working to help children battling cancer.

Their donations will go to Make-A-Wish WNY, Courage for Carly, the PUNT Foundation, and Camp Good Days.

Desmond’s parade will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Green Lake Park in Orchard Park.

Car line up will begin at 12:40 p.m. in the Village Library parking lot, organizers say.

For more information, check out the Facebook event.

