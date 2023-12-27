ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A driver accused of a hit-and-run crash involving multiple mailboxes was stopped by Orchard Park police on the Friday before Christmas.

Police said a local volunteer fire chief had been following a vehicle on Jewett Holmwood Road. After hitting the mailboxes, police said the driver pulled over on Chestnut Ridge before proceeding to back into another car.

When police made contact with the driver, identified as 28-year-old Rochester resident Joshua Crist, they said he tried to start the vehicle and shift it into gear. He was subsequently taken into custody and brought to the Orchard Park Police Department.

According to police, Crist failed multiple field sobriety tests. He was charged with obstructing governmental administration, DWAI by drugs, reckless operation, driving with a suspended registration and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, among other vehicle and traffic offenses.

Crist is due back in court Thursday.