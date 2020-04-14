Drums Along the Waterfront event at New Era Field cancelled

1  of  3
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — We won’t be seeing Drums Along the Waterfront (DATW) this summer.

DATW President Jack Gaylord, Jr. says the event will be return in 2021, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Sharing this news is made with a very heavy heart,” Gaylord said. “But with the current pandemic environment being so unstable, we truly believe we had no other choice. Our number one priority is and always will be the health and safety of our participants and fans. We look forward to our return in 2021, and we hope to make that event bigger and better than ever!”

Originally, the event was scheduled for August 2 at New Era Field.

