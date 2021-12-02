ECC South closed tonight due to power outage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- In October, Trini Ross became the first African American woman to serve as the U.S. Attorney in Western New York. But that isn't what is most meaningful part of the job to her.

"The most meaningful part of me having this job is my ability to be able to do this job, lead this office, and lead the 17 counties in the Western District of New York to reduce crime," she said during an interview in her Downtown Buffalo office this week.